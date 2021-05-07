NORTH EAST, MD — Arlene Kell Miller, age 93, of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Born in York, PA, on September 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Arlene Drenning Kell.
Mrs. Miller had worked for Cecil County Public Schools and was a recruiter for the Agriculture Department at University of Delaware. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Miller volunteered and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Union Hospital, was active in the Cecil County Fair, Farm Bureau, Calvert Grange, National Grange, and in the Homemakers Club.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 73 years, Francis Grove Miller; children, Ken Miller (Kay), Milton, DE, Dianne Russell (Bill), and Al Miller (Karen), both of North East, MD; grandchildren, Kiersten Sponaugle (Paul), Korin Parks (Chris), Brian Russell (Cheryl), Nicki Eyman (Brad), Katie Williams (Lonnie), Mike Miller (Emily), and Robbie Miller (Christy), Laura Moss(Kurt); and 17 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, May 10, 2021at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Funeral service at the church will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow the service in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, or to Cecil County Fair (4-H Club), in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
