RISING SUN — Arlene Carol Donahue, 75 years old, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born February 3, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William John and Emma Margaret Singley Donahue.
Arlene was a graduate of the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing of Philadelphia, PA. She was a retired Registered Nurse of the Crozer-Chester Medical Center of Upland, PA.
Arlene is survived by her sister, Barbara Greene and husband, John; nephew, John Greene and wife, Lisa; great-nieces, Emma and Carolyn; and great-nephew, Vincent.
Arlene was preceded in death by her loving companion, Robert Wilson.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
