RISING SUN, MD — On July 2, 2021, Archie Joseph Hardy, Sr., age 69, passed away. Archie loved his country and was a Vietnam Combat Veteran in the Marine Corps. He also served in the Army and Air Force National Guard.
Archie worked in the chemical industries his whole life, enjoyed wildlife and was involved in the Boy Scouts with his son. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, son Archie Hardy, Jr., daughter-in-law Jeanette Hardy, nephew Archie Hardy, daughter Paula Trimble, son-in-law Mark Trimble, Jr, 4 grandchildren and his beloved pets.
Archie was a good, kindhearted man with a sense of humor and will be missed by many.
