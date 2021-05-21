RISING SUN — Anthony “Tony” Joseph Wendricks of Rising Sun, MD, age 62, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony was born on March 27, 1959 in Kenosha, WI to the late Clifford Paul Wendricks, Jr. and Margaret Louise (La Planche) Wendricks.
Tony served in the U.S. Army for 3 years in Korea. He worked as a boilermaker for 20+ years. Tony was an avid motorcyclist, he absolutely loved his Harley.
Tony is survived by his daughters: Nickie Ewing and her husband, Chris and Jennifer Clemmons; grandchildren: Parker Ewing, Camden Ewing, Mason Gossett, Keegan Gossett; sisters: Mary Dale and her husband, Michael and Annette Stebbin; brothers: Clifford Wendricks, III and his wife, Tammy and John Wendricks.
Services for Tony will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
