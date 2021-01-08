MILLSBORO, DE — Anthony Robert “Tony” Ferrese, Jr., age 88, died Monday, January 4, 2021. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Anthony R., Sr., and Rose Cerra Ferrese.
Mr. Ferrese was preceded in death by his wife, Norma May Shockley Ferrese in 2020; and siblings, Joseph Ferrese, Katherine Ellwood, Sadie Thomas, and Philomena Bozeman. He is survived by his children, Robert A. Ferrese (Shelley), Summerville, SC, Deborah Ann House (Dwight), Middletown, MD, Carol Linton (George “Fuzzy”), Myersville, MD, and Victoria “Vicky” Ferrese, Millsboro, DE; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Fred Ferrese (Ruth), Hickory, NC; sister-in-law, Alice Amos; and numerous nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Rosemary Britton, Elkton, MD. He also leaves his beloved pets, Roxie and Petey.
Mr. Ferrese was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea. He had worked for Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, and had been a service manager for Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Company. Mr. Ferrese was a sports enthusiast and had been a star athlete. He always had a joke to make people laugh and was loved by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 8, at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Berlin, MD.
Visitation will be held from 1 PM until 2:45 PM, Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment with military honors will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
