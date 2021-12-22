ELKTON, MD — Anthony Otto Steven Werneke, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Born in Baltimore, MD, on July 3, 1936, he was the son of the late Sandy and Bertha Werneke.
Mr. Werneke was a U.S. Army veteran, earning the rank of SP4. He was a professional truck driver and a successful business owner. Mr. Werneke grew up on the farm and worked with his dad drilling wells. Using his dad's old Diamond T truck, given to him by his late Uncle John, he started his own business, A&J Septic Cleaners. He was passionate about being part of the commercial trucking industry and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Mr. Werneke loved his wife, Susan, and spending as much time with her as possible. He enjoyed taking road trips, antique cars, tractors, trains, anything historically mechanical, and playing guitar along with other musical instruments. Mr. Werneke was the family historian and enjoyed telling stories in great detail. He enjoyed the beloved hot dog and having dinner with his family members.
Survivors include his wife, Susan H. Werneke, sons, Anthony T. Werneke and Keith S. Werneke (Tammy); step-children, Amos Mullins, Carol A. Lee, and John A. Mullins; sister, Joan C. Carroll; and step-grandchildren, Kayla Mullins, Makenzie Mullins, Jagger Mullins, Brandon Mullins, Robbie Wynne, Brittany Wynne, Jacob Mullins, and Kira Shaye Kolmodin.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Werneke was preceded in death by his children, Lisa E. Werneke, Anthony S. Werneke, and Steven A. Werneke; and step-son, David M. Mullins.
Private funeral service with military honors will be held at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with interment in Baltimore National Cemetery, Catonsville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local A.S.P.C.A.
