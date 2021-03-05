ELKTON — Anthony (Tony) Caponi, 81, from Elkton, Maryland, peacefully passed away Tuesday February 16, 2021 in Elkton, MD. He was the son of the late Elviro Caponi and Agnese (Del Roscio).
Tony was born in Rome, Italy and immigrated to the United States in the summer of 1960 with his father and younger brother Reno. The rest of his family, his mother, and five sisters were reunited with them on December 8th, 1961 in Hammonton, NJ. In Italy, Tony was a professionally trained mechanic by the Alfa Romeo Corporation. Once he arrived in the US, he worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Newark, DE until his retirement. In addition to being a fine mechanic, he was also a jack-of-all-trades, always lending a hand to his friends and family. He was an avid fan of soccer and tennis, hardly ever missing a game or match on TV. He loved good home-cooking, always helped canning tomato sauce, and reaping a full crop from his fig trees.
Tony was preceded in death by his sisters Franca Beumee and Luciana Palma. He is survived by his wife Ottavia to whom he was married for 51 years, his daughter Claudia, his brother Reno, his sisters Anna Sbardella, Lina Sergi and Nella Seward, and numerous nieces and nephews.
To all who have known Tony, he will be remembered with sincere affection and fun memories. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Hammonton, NJ in the near future. Your heartfelt expressions of sympathy are welcome and appreciated. Tony will live on in the hearts of whomever had the pleasure of knowing him. Tony, from all of us, Arrivederci!
