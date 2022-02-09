NORTH EAST — Anthony Allen Hammond, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at home.
Born in Elkton, MD, on April 27, 1947, he was the son of the late Paul Hammond and Cremella Jones.
He was honorably discharged after serving his country proudly for 3 years in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. during the Vietnam War.
Anthony retired from Amtrak where he worked for many years as a trackman.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife: Elizabeth Hammond of Elkton, MD; daughter: Michelle Hammond of Elkton, MD; companion: Viola Clark of North East, MD; 2 brothers: William "Hoppy" Hammond of Elkton, MD and Melvin Hammond of Aberdeen, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Home going services will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am prior to services.
Interment will follow in Providence UM Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.