PORT DEPOSIT — Annis Presswood Sherrard, 95, of Port Deposit, Maryland, passed away on May 21, 2022 from natural causes.
Annis had been a resident of the Woodlawn area of Port Deposit, since 1947. She was born in Linville, North Carolina, where she resided until 1944, when she graduated from Newland High School.
Following graduation, she joined the Cadet Nurse Corp, which had been enacted in 1943, during the Roosevelt administration, to help compensate for the nursing shortage on the home front during World War II. As part of the Cadet program, she traveled to Baltimore to work in pediatric affiliation at the University of Maryland.
During her affiliation in Baltimore, Annis was introduced to her late husband, Warwick C. Sherrard. They married in 1947, and, after graduation, the couple took up residence in Cecil County. Prior to the birth of their only child, Annis performed in-home care for various local families. Later, she worked at Harford Memorial Hospital, before taking a position at Perry Point Veterans Hospital, where she spent 17 years. Her husband, Warwick, started AA&W Mobile Home Sales in Perryville in 1965, and Annis left nursing to participate in the building of the business which they operated together until his death in 1999.
Annis loved gardening, raising crops that bore more resemblance to a truck farm than a single family vegetable garden. She loved to can all that she raised, keeping the Ball Jar company in business. She never missed an opportunity to make jelly, spending hours picking strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, etc. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to knit and crochet.
As you can see her home hours were full of projects but her favorite pastime by far was travel. She loved traveling, especially cruising. She and Warwick saw the world from Rio de Janeiro to Alaska and most of in between. It was a good life.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Hamlin, of Linville Falls, NC; daughter, Ann Jackson, of North East, MD; grandson, Donald W. Jackson, his wife, Carrissa, and children, Colby and Gino, of Perryville, MD; grandson, Victor R. Jackson, his wife, Miyuki, and son, Kai, of Wilmington, DE; grandson, Rhett L. Jackson, his wife, Heather, and children, Annabelle, Gabe, Ethan, and Blaine, of Mechanicsville, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of those that were involved with the long term care of their loved one. Special thank you to: Amedysis Hospice Care and all of the wonderful nurses and aids that assisted with her daily care and final passing; Carissa, who was always available for support, advice, and hands-on care; Carla, who pulled night duty support and respite relief; Michele, who was so attentive and skilled at all tasks; Gina, who responded on a minute's notice; Rising Sun Fire Company Paramedics; Home Health Medical Supplies of Elkton; Sunshine Girls of Moore's Chapel; Annie, who was always willing to help in any way; Melinda, who lovingly gave her time to support family needs; and the many other friends that offered prayer and support.
Private services will be held at Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:30 AM, at Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
