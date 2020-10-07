ELKTON, MD — Annette Vanaskey, age 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, on August 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late George and Christine Christopoulos Alvanitakis.
Mrs. Vanaskey was a retired administrative legal secretary. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. As the wife of a police officer, she was dedicated to the law enforcement community. Mrs. Vanaskey was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #8175, Elkton, and enjoyed trips to the beach with her family, bowling, and watching soap operas.
Survivors include her children, George M. Vanaskey, Jr. and wife, Lisa, and Krista L. Vanaskey, both of North East, MD; granddaughters, Abigail and Hannah Vanaskey; brothers, John Alvanitakis, Coatesville, PA, and Thomas Alvanitakis, Rising Sun, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vanaskey was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, George M. Vanaskey, Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, October 9, at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Media, PA 19063, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
