ELKTON, MD — Anne T. Boulden, 80, of Elkton, MD passed away on Tuesday Sept 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 3, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles T. & Anna Mae Kline. Survivors include her husband of 51 yrs, Charlie Boulden; children Frank Lewis (Jeannie), Chuck Lewis, Teri Eckhart (Chuck), and Debbie Morgan (Keith Coulbourne), 11 grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren, as well as close family/friends Bernie & Lisa Novarnik, their son Nick and Cheryl Roff who was like a daughter to Anne. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her brother Thomas J. Kline, daughter in law Adriene Lewis and son in law Greg Morgan, and grandson David Charles Lewis. Family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and to Tammy Cline and Mae Moretz, for their loving care to Anne. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2PM, Saturday Sept 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street Elkton, MD 21921. Where visitation will begin at 1:30 pm.
