CHESAPEAKE, MD — Anne Hayes Sill of Chesapeake City, MD, age 74, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia County, PA on February 11, 1945 to the late Thomas Hayes and Catherine (Campbell) Hayes.
Anne worked for Sun Transport for over twenty years before going on to work as a medical coder and teaching medical coding for ten years. An avid reader of non-fiction, she would often enjoy a book with her beloved cats by her side.
Anne is survived by her three step-children: William B. Sill, V., Robert B. Sill, and Holly B. Coia; sister, Mary Glatts; brother, John “Jack” Hayes; sister-in-law, Catherine Hayes; several nieces and nephews; and cousin, Austin “Butch” Campbell. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Sill, IV and her brother, Thomas Hayes.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
￼
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.