HAVRE DE GRACE — Anne Hartenstine Forbecker of Havre de Grace, MD, died March 2, 2022 from complications of the heart at age 77.
Anne was the daughter of the late Melvin Wilson and Helen Regina Pohl Hartenstine.
Anne grew up on Aiken Avenue in Perryville, MD, and graduated in 1962 from Havre de Grace High School. She also graduated from Strayer Business College, now known as Strayer University.
Anne worked as an executive secretary for several prominent Baltimore law firms and non-profits. She also had a successful real estate career on the Eastern Shore.
Anne enjoyed camping adventures with John Hayes, her Florida home, good dinners (especially crab cakes) and generally being pampered.
Anne leaves behind her brother, Tom, and her companion, John Hayes, and those who loved her.
Anne was preceded in death by parents, Helen and Melvin Hartenstine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite church or charity in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
