JOPPA — Annalee Frances Harmon, age 91, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on May 5, 2020 at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home in Laurel, Maryland. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Shaver) Breeden and wife of the late James Edward Harmon, Sr. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
Annalee is survived by her six daughters, Mary (Joel) Pusey, Pat (Tom) Cornett, Pam (Donnie) Jenkins, Donna (Richard) Hom, Kim (Rob) McCoin, and Renee (Wayne) Vaeth; two sons, Eddie (Brenda) Harmon and Joe (Lola) Harmon; grandchildren, Amy, Kathy, John, Jennifer, Rachel, Daniel, Emily, Krista, Joshua, Jeremy, Sydney, Robert, Kami, Kali, Benjamin, Bradley, Blake, James, Hannah, Curtis, Brandon, Samantha and Shyanne; 33 great grandchildren, and two on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and grandson, Bryan.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.