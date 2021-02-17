RICHMOND, IND. — Richmond, Ind. — Annabel Nocke-Markley, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Reid Memorial Hospital.
Born July 6, 1933 in Elkton, Maryland, to Emil Henry and Evelyn Nocke, Ann grew up in Maryland with her siblings Henry, Mary, Edith, Jo and Jane. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1951. She married Duane Markley in 1953 and moved to his hometown of Richmond, Indiana. She devoted her life to their children. Once the children were grown, Ann enjoyed working as an Office Manager at Romark Industries where she continued through retirement.
Throughout her life she enjoyed volunteering and donating to various organizations including The Red Cross, American Heart Association, Civic Theater, Richmond Senior Center, St. Joseph’s Indian School, but most especially SOS Craft Shop where she served for a time on the Board.
Ann was an avid reader. She also enjoyed discussing current events, having a good laugh, working in her yard, sitting in her porch swing, knitting, cooking and sharing her creations with family and friends. She would often say she was happiest when she was in her kitchen. She was also very fond of playing Euchre. She and Duane would play every evening and were always part of a card group. Ann was particularly grateful to her ladies’ Euchre group, some of whom she’d been friends with for over 50 years.
Ann’s siblings were scattered across the states, however, they were close their whole lives, staying connected by phone and visiting whenever possible. Family was everything to Ann and Ann was everything to her family.
She is survived by her children Steven Markley of Richmond, Indiana, Melissa (Kevin) Ricks of Houston, Texas, Jennifer (Dennis) Burch of New Paris, Ohio, and Craig (Lisa) Markley of Richmond, Indiana; her grandchildren Michael Burch, Lindsay De Letour (Patrick), Annalyn Markley, Alex Markley, and Claire Ricks; her sisters, Jo Gillen (Bill) of Lenexa, Kansas, and Edith (Bob) Webb of Elkton, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Duane Markley, her brother Henry Nocke, her sisters Mary Hoopes and Jane Fries, and other loving family and friends. Her family is greatly comforted knowing they are there to greet her, and exceedingly grateful for everyone’s thoughts, prayers and condolences.
At Ann’s request, there will be no service. She has asked to be cremated; her ashes to be buried alongside her husband’s at Earlham Cemetery in a private ceremony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.