ELKTON, MD — Anna Marie “Ann” Cooper, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, on December 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert V. and Margaret Fleitz Sherman.
Mrs. Cooper retired from JPMorgan Chase as a mailroom clerk.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Carel Cooper; children, Patricia A. Crowe (Shawn), Smyrna, DE, and Michael D. Cooper (Susan), Cecilton, MD; grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, and Steven Cooper; daughter-in-law, Jennifer A. Cooper, Fair Hill, MD; and siblings, Wilbert V. Sherman, Jr., Little Creek, DE, Donald Sherman, North East, MD, Paul Sherman, Helen Cooper, both of Elkton, MD, and Sandra Clifton, Chesapeake City, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her son, Carl W. Cooper; and siblings, Joseph, Francis, and William Sherman, Catherine Cass and Margaret Anders.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.