MELBOURNE — (Given) Anna Mae Given Heath, 92, went to be with her Lord Wednesday March 4, 2020 at her home.
Anna Mae was born on February 15, 1928 in Louisa, VA to the late Walter, Sr. and Marguerite McNabb Given. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Elkton and was retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground. Anna Mae was the last of ten children. She loved sewing, roller skating, camping and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Roger Heath; three sisters, Mary Castlelow, Ruth Steele and Pearl (Dolly) Tichner; six brothers, John R. Given, Walter C. Given Jr., Henry C. Given, Thomas N. Given, Wesley Given and James Given.
Anna Mae is survived by her two daughters, Susan M. McGuire and Sally R. Wright; four grandchildren, Christopher A. Holmes, Jamie Wright, Curtis Holmes (Kim) and Melissa Holmes; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
There will be a memorial service at Union United Methodist Church 440 Union Church Rd, Elkton on June 19, 2021 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Union United Methodist Church 440 Union Church Rd, Elkton, MD 21921.
