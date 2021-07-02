RISING SUN — Anna L. Meck, 76 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Elkton, MD, on February 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Estella Meck.
Anna worked at Bata Shoe in Belcamp, MD and also at RMR in Elkton, MD.
Survivors include her children: Thelma L. Ellwood (Phil) of North East, MD and Teresa L. Gilbert (Dennis) of Rising Sun, MD; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her longtime companion: Leonard Stacy, Sr.; her son: Leonard Stacy, Jr.; and grandchild: Allison Kate Gilbert.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
Rev. Dennis R. Gilbert, Sr. will officiate.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
