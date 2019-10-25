CHESAPEAKE CITY — Anna C. (nee Rago) Albert, of Chesapeake City, MD, formerly of Berwyn, PA, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 85 in the presence of her loving family. Anna was the beloved wife of 64 years to Harry F. Albert, Sr. She was predeceased by a son: Harry F. Albert, Jr. (Sheila). Anna will be dearly missed by her two children: Dr. Anne Marie Borneman (Dr. John P.) and Steven J. Albert (Carter Inskeep); one granddaughter: Elizabeth Anne Powell (Mark) and one great-granddaughter: Hannah Rosemarie Powell. Also surviving is a sister: Margaret Groux. She will be remembered fondly as “Aunt Nan” by her many nieces and nephews and their children. Anna was a proud “professional volunteer” who devoted her time and talents to the service of her Church, her community and her family. She was loved by everyone because she loved everyone. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 from 9:30-11AM at The Church of St. Monica: 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anna’s name may be made to: The Sisters of St. Benedict — Jesus Crucified, 61 Burban Dr., Branford, CT 06405. A celebration of Anna’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
