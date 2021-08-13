CAPE CORAL — (Kealy) Ann Kealy Mitchell, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9 in Cape Coral, Florida. She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Henry J. Mitchell, her siblings and their spouses: Thomas S. Kealy (Kathryn), Mary Jo Kealy (Mark Rockel), Terese K. Agee (David), Elizabeth J. Kealy, Kathryn K. Comerford (Patrick), Jean R. Isaacs (Mitchell), Margaret K. Chodack (Jeffrey), her many nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents Thomas J. and Patricia W. Kealy, and her sister Jane K. Ordemann.
Ann was a graduate of Wilmington High School in 1972 and Delaware Technical Community College in 1974. She started her long career in retail at age 16 at the Wilmington Dry Goods, but her favorite position was as a buyer with Strawbridge & Clothier in Philadelphia. After her career in retail she started her own business. Her interests included fashion and design, health and fitness, and boating. She and Henry shared a love of music, especially Jimmy Buffett.
As the oldest of nine children, Ann was like a second mother to her brother and seven sisters. She was a leader and a mentor and the one who could always be counted on to think of everything. Family and friends were very important to Ann. She had kept up with friends going back to her childhood and from each point in her life. She and Henry were frequent hosts of family and friends at their home in Chesapeake City, Maryland on the Elk River and on their boat. All loved her for her thoughtfulness and humor and impeccable taste. Ann will be missed by all who have known and loved her.
