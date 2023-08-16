PORT DEPOSIT — Ann Marie Kovach Shiber, 54 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 in the Cooper University Hospital of Camden, NJ, after heroically fighting cancer for 5 years. Born September 8, 1968 and raised in Norristown, PA, she was one of seven children born to Albina Pires Thompson and the late Joseph Kovach.
Ann was a member of Good Shepherd Parish of Port Deposit, MD. She leaves behind her husband, Michael; sons, Matthew and Jacob; daughter, Morgan; mother, Albina; sisters, Cindy, Melissa, Stephanie, Albina, and Theresa; brother, Joseph; brothers-in-law, Andrew, Glenn, David, Kevin, Steve, Brian, Fred, and Art; sisters-in-law, Irene, Rita, Joan, Jean, Debbie, and Deanna; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Ann was a graduate of Bishop Kendrick High School Class of 1986. She attended the University of the Sciences/Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and graduated with a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy in 1991.
Ann met her husband and college sweetheart, Michael J. Shiber, in 1989 and they were married in the Holy Spirit Church of Sharon Hill, PA, on June 11, 1994. They shared 34 years together and were married for 29 years. Ann was a dedicated military spouse supporting Michael in over 24 years of service to our country. Ann was a wonder-loving mother to her life's joy, Matthew F. Shiber, Jacob A. Shiber, and Morgan Ann Shiber.
Ann was an extraordinary Physical Therapist. She held many clinical and administrative positions throughout her 30-plus-year career. Ann started working with cancer patients in 2004 and later became a Board-Certified Lymphedema Specialist. She worked in Physical Therapy Clinics and Hospitals throughout Delaware County, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Maryland. Ann worked at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD, until her illness. At one time she was the only licensed Lymphedema Specialist in the tri-state area and cancer patients came from all across the region for her care.
Ann Marie's passions included her family, 3 children, 5 sisters, 1 brother, her extended family, her cats, traveling, camping, word games, board games, family reunions/vacations, and reading. She had a positive love for life and ecstatic joy with a robust laugh. Ann was a true blessing to her family, her patients, and her community and will be greatly missed.
Ann was preceded in death by her step-father, Ronald Thompson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 7 PM until 9 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD, and Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church prior to the funeral Mass. Father John Abrahams of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
