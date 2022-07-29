LINCOLNTON — Ann M. Moore, age 76, of Lincolnton, NC, passed way Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her residence.
Ann was born Sunday, September 23, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late John Reed Haggerty, Jr. and Ann Marie Hines Haggerty She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed all types of crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joe Seward.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of forty-four years, Lloyd P. Moore, Sr.; a daughter, Sohann Mesa (Israel) of Darlington, SC, stepchildren, Tammi Carpenter (Danny) of Charlotte; Lloyd P. Moore, Jr. (Chasity) of Boiling Springs, NC; grandchildren, Israel Mesa Jr., Garrett Moore, Gracie Carpenter, and Faith Carpenter.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Harrelson Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Ed Yount officiating. Interment will follow in Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the time of the service at the funeral home.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
