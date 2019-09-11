ELKTON — Ann L. Haley, 81 of Elkton, MD, passed away on September 8, 2019 in Belnord Manor Assisted Living, Elkton.
Ann was born on June 22, 1938, daughter of the late Harold and Anna Mary Beaston Haley. She was a lifelong resident of Cecil County, where she was raised in Fredericktown and was a 1956 graduate of Cecilton High School. She had worked for H.W. Cheyney and Thiokol for several years until her family's health declined and she became their full time caregiver. Ann was a loving nana to her nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Claude, Jerry, Robert, Barbara and Janice.
Ann is survived by her brother, Dennis Haley and his wife Cyndi of Elkton and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD. 21921
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.