RISING SUN, MD — Ann Marie Funk, age 76, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born in Wilmington, DE on December 6, 1945 to the late Ralph V. Jamison Sr. and Lillian B. Jamison (Saeger).
Ann worked as a housekeeping manager in the hospitality field. She enjoyed her tending to her flower garden, crocheting, watching a good classic movie or simply enjoying a car ride through the country. Ann had a lifelong love of cats, owning many throughout her life. She loved listening to music and dancing. Ann found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by her companion of 11 years, Clyde Burkins; two children: Cheryl Yates (Eddie) and Roger Funk Jr. (Jessica); five grandchildren: Matthew Yates (Haley), Kiersten Beaudean (Kyle), Dylan Yates (Erin), Roger Funk III, and Skyla Funk; five great-grandchildren; three siblings: Lillian Charlotte Funk, Ralph Jamison Jr. and Lois Diefenderfer; and her beloved cat, Pretty Girl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Funk Sr.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 1PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 12PM. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com
