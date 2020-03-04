NEWARK — Ann B. Kline, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Born on May 28, 1947, proudly raised on an apple orchard in Mechanicsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ray A. and Lydia Alice (Brenizer) Biesecker. Ann was a dedicated homemaker and spent her life loving and guiding her children. Their home became a retreat for the many teenagers who would view Ann as a second mom. However, once her children were grown, Ann took her talents, energy, and enthusiasm to the University of Delaware, primarily the Trabant Student Center. Ann won numerous, distinguished awards during her career at the University. She built relationships with the students and the people around her, as she did throughout her life.
In her spare time, Ann put together thousands of puzzles, decorated her home like a professional, and shopped without stop. Her shoe and pocketbook collections are renowned. Yet, most of what she purchased was for others, constantly showering those she loved with a token of thoughtfulness. Ann made Christmas come alive every year. She celebrated her favorite holiday in the most beautiful fashion, her bow making skills were unprecedented and she passed that talent to many. Ann lived for her family, her 9 grandchildren thought Non was the most incredible grandmother ever. She was a cherished wife of 52 years, never was there a marriage stronger or more devoted than Ann and Jim’s. Anyone who knew them, witnessed their great love which was an example to all. Ann made other people feel special, she was warm and wonderful.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, James A. Kline; children, Kristin A. Giakas (Rob) of Newark, Kelly K. Johnson (Nick) of Richmond, VA and J. Kurtis Kline (Kim) of West Chester, PA; grandchildren, Alec M. Giakas, Kyra E. Giakas, Nina A. Giakas, Gabrielle K. Johnson, N. Grant Johnson, Genevieve M. Johnson, Lydia A. Kline, Hope E. Kline and Cora G. Kline; sister, Kay Trimmer of Mechanicsburg, PA; sister-in-law, Jan Galloway of Hershey, PA; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Crossroads Bible Church, 144 Appleton Road, Elkton, MD, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to Crossroads Bible Church at the address listed above or Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
