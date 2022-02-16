WOODBINE, MD — Ann Appleford Hillsman, 89, of Woodbine, MD, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Born in Elkton on May 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Walter T. and Margaret Price Appleford.
At the age of 16, Ann graduated Elkton High School and went on to attend and graduate from the University of Delaware. She later completed her Master's Degree in Education and taught 1st and 3rd grades in Cecil County Public Schools for more than 45 years. She was passionate about helping children learn. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends. Ann was an active member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #84, Elkton.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, the love of her life, Ben Hillsman. They lived in Louisiana, Ohio, and Connecticut, prior to making their home in Maryland.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Hillsman Taylor and husband, Steven, Woodbine, MD; and grandchildren, Sarah and Jake Taylor.
Visitation will begin at 12 Noon with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church at the above address.
