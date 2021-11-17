NORTH EAST — Anita M. D'Antonio, 61 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton on February 5, 1960, the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Edna M. (Simpers) Foreacre. She was the wife of the late Vincent James D'Antonio, III who passed May 8, 2017.
Anita worked as a Medical Technologist, employed by Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
She enjoyed baking and taking care of her sons and grandchildren. Time spent with all of them was most precious to her. Anita also enjoyed spending time with her cats, reading and listening to music.
Survivors include her four sons: Vincent James D'Antonio, IV of Lutherville, MD, Christopher Anthony D'Antonio of North East, MD, Daniel Robert D' Antonio of North East, MD and Richard Joseph D' Antonio of Elkton, MD; a brother: Clifford L. Foreacre, Jr. of North East, MD; two sisters: Patricia A. Ford of North East, MD and Mary C. Geib of Bear, DE; and her beloved grandchildren: Madeleine, Vincent and Lucas.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Chesapeake Feline Association, in care of the funeral home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.