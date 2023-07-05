CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Anita Louise Evans, aged 82, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on June 28, 2023. Born on March 8, 1941, in Elkton, MD, she was the beloved daughter of the late Calvin and Margaret Almony, and the devoted wife of 54 years to the late John J. "Jack" Evans, III.
Anita dedicated her career to customer service as a representative for the family-owned design house, F. Schumacher & Company, until her retirement. She found great joy in crafting, scrapbooking, and playing Bingo. Anita had a passion for collecting lighthouses, owls, and Beanie Babies. Above all, Anita will be remembered by her family as a kind and patient parent and a wonderful listener. Anita's presence and warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
She leaves her family a legacy of love and cherished memories. Anita is survived by her four children: Michael Evans, Brian Evans and his wife Sherry, Susan Silver and her husband Scott, Barbara Love and her husband Jason. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Eric Silver, Rachel Silver, Blake Love, Dylan Love, Jessica Gold, as well as her sister, Madeline Reeder.
A Funeral Service to honor Anita's life will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM at The R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place in St Rose of Lima Cemetery.
