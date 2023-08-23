ELKTON — Angie went home to be with the Lord and loved ones.
Angie suffered with many health problems since childhood. Due to cardiac conditions and uncontrollable high blood pressure, she had to take many prescription medications and monitor her health constantly.
Angie graduated Elkton Christian School in 1987. She then attended Shilling and Douglas School for Hair Design where she was able to graduate early. Although she was a dedicated loving housewife, mother, and Nana, she maintained her cosmetology license in Delaware and Maryland.
Angie was a passionate animal lover with devotion to rescuing and giving aid to any animal in need that crossed her path. Having raised many fur babies in her lifetime; she was a beloved mother to both her two legged and four legged children. From bottle feeding kittens, to showing love to neglected dogs, even to making sure no bird feeder went unfilled, she saw value in all God's creatures and loved with every piece of her heart.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Keith Allen Thurman; children, Amber M. and Zoe Amarissa Thurman, both of Elkton, MD; grandson, Jasin Koch; siblings, Jay Hatfield (Joyce) and Shirley Rash; and father, James "Jim the Barber" Wood.
Angie was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Hatfield.
Funeral service with will be held 2 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be in Gilin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any Animal Shelter of your choice.
