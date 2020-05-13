NEWARK, DE — Andrew Steven Hunt, 30, of Newark, DE, died Monday, May 11, 2020.
Mr. Hunt was a roadside service technician for Jack Rabbit. A proficient video gamer, he was a member of an online community teaching Japanese.
Survivors include his wife, Rinko Matsushita Hunt; parents, Patrick A. and Marlene Sullivan Hunt; and siblings, Kelsi E. Hunt, Kristin M. Hunt and Patrick A. Hunt, Jr.
Funeral and interment will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.