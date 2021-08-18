PERRYVILLE — Andrew "Bucky" Klair Buchanan, 73 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 in the Christiana Care Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born August 12, 1948 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Wilmer "Wink" James and Edith Marguerite Clark Buchanan.
Bucky was retired from the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, where he was employed as a sheet metal worker. He was a life member of the Community Fire Company of Perryville, MD. Bucky enjoyed many hobbies such as his fancy goldfish, remote control planes and electronics. He was a great story teller and jokester and a good friend to many.
Bucky was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Singleton Buchanan of Perryville, MD; son, Shawn W. Buchanan and wife, Melody, of Perryville, MD; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Buchanan and Velma Buchanan both of Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Archie Singleton, Jr., will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.