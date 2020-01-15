ELKTON, MD — Andrew Arthur Davis, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Elkton on November 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Harry, Sr. and Calista Bedwell Davis.

Mr. Davis was a retired carpenter. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed taking walks and watching western movies.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joan Barnett Davis; sons, Luke A. Davis (Reba), Brian A. Davis and John W. Davis, all of Elkton, MD; siblings, Loretta Reed and Ralph Davis, both of North East, MD; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family of Andrew Davis, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Andrew's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A.
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Andrew's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 16
Interment
Thursday, January 16, 2020
12:00AM
Gilpin Manor Memorial Park
Appleton Road (Route 316
Elkton, MD 21921
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Andrew's Interment begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.