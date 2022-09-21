PORT ST. LUCIE —
APG Chesapeake
PORT ST. LUCIE —
Ancil "Rodney" Reider left this world, unexpectedly, on September 15, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1953 in Elkton, Maryland. He graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1972. Growing up at Reider's Garage in Calvert, sparked Rodney's interest in tow truck driving and running a salvage yard. In addition to working with his Pop, Rodney towed for 84 Lumber and eventually opened his own business, Rodney Reider's Salvage, in Rising Sun, Maryland. He loved to give back to the community by donating cars to the Rising Sun Fire Department to practice with and towing cars for the Cecil County Fair's demolition derby. After selling his junkyard and moving to Florida, he began towing with ABC Towing in Port St. Lucie, which is where he finally decided to retire.
Anyone that knew Rodney, knew his love for westerns, shuffleboard, beer, dogs and collecting diecast tow trucks and beer steins. Over the years he took in countless dogs to give them a good home and added pieces to his collections regularly. You knew he liked you if you ever experienced him affectionately picking on you. His family and friends will never forget his kind & generous spirit, hearty laugh, goofiness, & pranks. Rodney was always a jokester!
He is survived and will be greatly missed by the love of his life: Nancy Denny; his daughters: Susan Meyer (Al), Kristina Denny, & Jessica Reider; his grandchildren: Jonathan McMillan, Amanda Beasley (Josh), Matthew Luongo (Amy), Mason Hobbs, & Andrea Gold; his siblings: Barbara Ankney, Mary Beth Malin & Vic Reider (Rose) in addition to several loving extended family members & many adoring friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Elizabeth "Liz" Reider, father: Wilbur "Pop" Reider, & brother, Harry Reider.
His life will be celebrated privately with immediate family. The family encourages you to donate to your local animal shelter in Rodney's memory.
APG Chesapeake
