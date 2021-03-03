PORT DEPOSIT — Amos W. Gorin, Jr. passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, after a sudden illness, with his loving family at his bedside and final farewells over the phone.
He was born on September 21, 1938, in Peekskill, New York, the son of the late Amos W. Gorin, Sr. and Margaret (Nacey) Gorin. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School, graduated from Salesianum High School in 1956 and went on to attended the University of Delaware. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In 1957, he began working for Thiokol Chemical Corporation as a Lab Technician and retired after 43 years.
Amos, a.k.a Johnny or Skip as family and friends affectionately referred to him, had an amazing sense of humor. He always had a one-liner on his lips, a smile on his face and joy in his heart. He was known for his entertaining stories which he loved to share with everyone. His impact will forever be felt; his ability to love, support and encourage will be timeless lessons to all who knew him. He was truly unforgettable.
He enjoyed auctions, flea markets, and yard sales. His collection was vast from antiques to automobiles because "your trash is my cash." He truly had one of everything—and maybe even five of some things. His motto was "If I didn't have one, I needed one!"
He had a life-long love of Skippy peanut butter with butter on pumpernickel, needed a daily dose of Baileys Irish Cream, and could never resist a Shamrock Shake or a slice of the Union Hotel's Key Lime Pie.
He is survived by by his beloved wife of 37 years, Eleanor (Racine) Gorin; two daughters Beth Gorin-Adams of Newark, DE, and Victoria Dudkewitz of Bear, DE; three grandchildren Afton Adams of Conowingo, MD, Morgan Dudkewitz of Philadelphia, PA and Dalton Dudkewitz of Philadelphia, PA; and step-children and grandchildren Kelly Sipe (Andy) - Andrew and Brent of Port Deposit, MD; Sean McCann — Caitlin, Cara, Cameron and Cole of Port Deposit, MD; Casey Fortune (Kenny) — Erica, Kenneth and Brooke of Elkton, MD; and Ryan McCann (Melanie) — Alexandra, Brianna and Ryan of Port Deposit, MD and a host of cousins he adored.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 6:00 pm — 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A.,127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 am at the funeral Home.
Interment will be private following services in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all Covid restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
In remembrance of Amos W. Gorin, call your Dad or Granddad and listen he has a story to tell you!
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
