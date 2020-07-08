PORT DEPOSIT — Amelia Lynn Orr, 51, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on June 28, 2020 at University of Maryland, Upper Chesapeake after a long illness. In addition to her parents, George and Hellen Orr, Amelia is preceded in death by her dear son, George Kenneth Orr and her sister, Melissa G. Gordon.
Amelia grew up living on the Orr Farm. She loved going thrift shopping and spending hours going to yard sales. Amelia took great joy in helping others and will always be remembered as someone who would give the shirt off her back for others. She had a love for cats, especially Sissy and Jewels. Amelia will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Amelia is survived by her husband, Richard D. Hoosier. They were married in Elkton, MD in 2019.
Amelia is lovingly remembered by her sisters, Brenda J Shuman of Rising Sun, MD; Ruth Ann Richardson and Evelyn Susan Workman both of Conowingo, MD and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Amelia’s life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:30AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Ashley Addiction Treatment” and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
