ELKTON, MD — Amee Irene McCarthy, age 98, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Escanaba, MI, on May 4, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John L. Judson and Anna Sjoberg Judson Weber.
Mrs. McCarthy retired from Perry Point Federal Credit Union as a loan officer, and was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church. Following her retirement, Mrs. McCarthy was very active with the Union Hospital 3rd and 4th Auxiliary, managing the hospital gift shop for many years, and volunteering at the Good As New Shop. She enjoyed playing golf, ice skating, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 77 years, William J. McCarthy; children, JoAnn Fay (Ivan), Green Bay, WI, William McCarthy (Lorraine), Hertford, NC, Paul McCarthy (Debra), Elkton, MD, Mary Beth Hasson (Craig), Columbia, MD, and Matthew McCarthy (Amy), Chocowinity, NC; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCarthy was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Judson.
Funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
