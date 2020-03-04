It is with deep despair and a heavy heart that this is written, dedicated to the untimely passing of our beloved Amber (Lockard) Reyes. For those who aren’t aware, Amber suffered from a brain aneurysm and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2020. Amber was born on August 24, 1993 and leaves behind her loving husband, Brysen, and adorable, 18 month old son, Noah. Amber and Brysen made their home in the small community of Morenci, AZ, where they were pastoring at their local church, Shepherd of the Hills Community Church. Anyone who knew Amber, knew she was a very talented artist and teacher of art. Those she loved were very fortunate to be gifted pieces of her artwork, that they will forever treasure. One of her favorite sayings was, “Positive art, positive heart.” Amber passionately loved family, art, children and her faith. Amber was self-employed through her local community center, teaching art classes to various age groups, and adored every minute with her students.
Amber was an eternal optimist and the most giving person you could be fortunate to meet. So much so, that even in passing, she gave, and was, an organ donor. Many other families will now be blessed with hope, that they didn’t previously have, and be able to experience the beauty in life that Amber saw in everything. She is the definition of a hero. Earth has truly lost an angel.
In addition to her husband and son, Amber is survived by her parents, Perry and Irene Lockard, of North East, MD; a sister and brother-in-law, Autumn and Casey Carter, and their children, Aralyn and Brennan Carter, of Yorktown, VA.; a brother, Austin Lockard, of North East, MD.; maternal grandmother, Lien Snyder of North East, MD; paternal grandparents, Donald and Wilma Lockard of North East, MD; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family in both Maryland and Arizona, too numerous to list.
A candlelight service was held at Wesley United Methodist Church, on Thursday, February, 27th at 7:30 PM.
