PORT DEPOSIT — Amanda Lynn Royston, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away at home Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born May 19, 1971 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Susan Daniels Johnson.
Mrs. Royston was employed as a medical assistant by Cecil County Pediatrics in Elkton, MD.
Mrs. Royston is survived by her husband, James Royston, Sr. of Port Deposit, MD; sons, Michael Patchell and James Royston, Jr.,; daughter, Haley Royston and six grandchildren; brother, Gerald Johnson, Jr. and sister, Jennifer Johnson.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, May 3, 2021, 12 Noon, at Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, 10AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Methodist Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
