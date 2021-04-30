PORT DEPOSIT — Amanda Lynn Royston, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away at home Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born May 19, 1971 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Susan Daniels Johnson.

Mrs. Royston was employed as a medical assistant by Cecil County Pediatrics in Elkton, MD.

Mrs. Royston is survived by her husband, James Royston, Sr. of Port Deposit, MD; sons, Michael Patchell and James Royston, Jr.,; daughter, Haley Royston and six grandchildren; brother, Gerald Johnson, Jr. and sister, Jennifer Johnson.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, May 3, 2021, 12 Noon, at Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, 10AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Methodist Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To plant a tree in memory of Amanda Royston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.