COLORA, MD — Alyce Jane Cox Lovelace died Sunday, May 1 2022 at her home in Colora. She was 79. Mrs. Lovelace was born February 12, 1943 in Elkton, MD, daughter of the late George and Virgie Cox.
Mrs. Lovelace was a member of the Rising Sun High School Class of 1961. She worked in the Office of the Cecil County Clerk of the Court for 33 years, retiring in 2008. Mrs. Lovelace was a member of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Ladies Auxiliary for more than 50 years. She had served as the chaplain for the auxiliary. Mrs. Lovelace was also a member of the County Wide Ladies Auxiliary and held many offices within that organization including president. She was a devout Christian and attended Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene since 1979. Mrs. Lovelace also sang in the choir and was part of the Secret Sisters.
Mrs. Lovelace was also a member of the Red Hat Society - Red Bonnet Sisters, had been a faithful volunteer at Ray of Hope Mission Center, and worked for the Cecil County Election Board for more than four decades. She was an avid cook and baker and liked to travel and cruise the Caribbean. Mrs. Lovelace was a friend to all and loved her family and greatly enjoyed gathering with them whenever she had the opportunity.
Mrs. Lovelace is survived by her son, Larry Eller and his wife, Donna of Coudersport, PA; daughter, Nancy Lovelace, with whom she lived; brother Jesse Cox and his wife, Judy, of Rising Sun, MD; sister-in-law Judy Cox of Colora, MD; five grandchildren Bradley Eller, Rachel Eller, John Brooks, Robert Brooks, and Anthony Hayden; and three great-grandchildren Abigayle Eller, Westley London, and Noah Hayden.
Mrs. Lovelace was pre-deceased by her husband, Larry Dean Lovelace; two daughters: Melissa D. Eller, and Amy L. Lovelace; two brothers: Charles Eugene Cox and Wayne Cox, and first husband John W. Eller.
A visitation will be held at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD on Wednesday, May 11 from 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene, 2626 Jacob Tome Memorial Hwy, Colora, MD 21917 on Thursday, May 12 with visitation beginning and 10 a.m. and services beginning at 11 a.m. with James Ellison officiating. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
