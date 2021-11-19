NORTH EAST — Alvin Richard Patchin, 76 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in St. Paul, MN, on October 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Dorothy Thole.
Alvin served his country proudly as a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Perry Point VA Hospital where he worked for many years as a Reg. Nurse.
He was a member of New Bridge Regular Baptist Church, Rising Sun, MD. In his spare time, Alvin enjoyed going to the drag strip with his 1967 Camaro, fishing, woodworking, going out to eat and watching the Ravens play.
Alvin was the beloved patriarch of his family and they were the greatest joy of his life. He loved each of them completely and unconditionally.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years: Carol Patchin; two daughters: Jill Chapin (Randy) and Cynthia Weatherington both of North East, MD; one sister: Diane Jura of St. Paul, MN; six grandchildren: Grace Armstrong, Luke Weatherington, Joshua Patchin, Brooke Weatherington, Isaac Chapin, Madeline Chapin; and three great grandchildren: Mary-Grace Armstrong, Ares Weatherington and Hope Armstrong.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at New Bridge Regular Baptist Church, 37 Wyatt Lane, Rising Sun, MD, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm.
