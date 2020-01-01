ELKTON — Alvin R. Day, formerly of Wilmington, DE, age 88. Early on Sunday, December 22nd, Alvin, known to all as Al, passed into the arms of Jesus, the Savior he served so well.
Born in Mt. Ephraim, NJ on December 27, 1930, to Alvin J. & Ella Day. He attended Audubon High School where he met Jane Haven. They were married on June 17, 1950.
After taking a job with duPont, they moved to Delaware where he worked at various duPont sites for 26 years. While raising their six children he often worked other additional jobs such as JC Penney and Day's Landscaping & Lawn Service. He had a passion for hunting, gardening and music. Al used his beautiful baritone voice in various church choirs for over 62 years. He was also very active in his church life, serving on deacon & trustee boards and many search committees.
Al is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane. He was predeceased by his son, Mark in 2009. His surviving children: Tom (Sue), Rick (Sue), Susan Day (Gordy), Sarah Mack (Mike) and Bill. He will be dearly missed by his 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He took great joy in spending time with each of his loved ones. Dad/Pop Pop leaves behind a legacy of love for his Savior and for his family that is unequaled.
Service will be on Saturday, January 4th at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE, with visitation beginning at 9:00, service to follow at 10:00. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.