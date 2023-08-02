ELKTON — Alvin Paul "Al" Renwick, 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 18, 1941, raised in Claymont, DE. He was the son of the late Ralph E. and Mildred Eckardt Renwick.
Mr. Renwick was a life-long Christian and educator. He was United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He taught Chemistry and Physics for 30 years at Perryville High School where he also served as athletic director and track coach. Al and Liz Renwick co-owned Frenchtown Swim and Tennis Club with Dale and Joyce Collins, Elkton, MD, for 25 years. Mr. Renwick was a faithful and active member of Elkton Presbyterian Church. He served as a member of the Session, President of the Trustees, Financial Secretary, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study leader, and was known as the church handyman. His favorite pastimes included family vacations to the beach, fishing, boating, and woodworking. He will always be remembered as a "Mr. Fix-It" of everything.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth R. "Liz" Richardson Renwick; children, Douglas E. Renwick (Jody), Bel Air, MD, Karen R. Conway (Guy), Jamestown, NC, Heather M. Ball (Darren), Palmyra, VA, and Doris E. Truitt (Paul), Thornton, PA; grandchildren, Marlane, Jake, Reid, Zach, Wade, Greg, Ava, Daniel, Emma, Joey, and Andrew; and sister, Virginia Kunzman, Elkton, MD.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 AM, Friday, August 4, 2023, at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will be in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
