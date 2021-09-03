ELKTON, MD — We lost a true hero on August 30, 2021, Alvin L. Thomason of Elkton, MD age 75 was born in Baltimore and married 50 years to the love of his life Beverly Ashburn.
He was a loving friendly devoted family man who excelled in almost everything. His hobbies included working outdoors, singing hymns and studying the Bible. He had a genius IQ, could build or fix anything with the highest quality workmanship, and was an exceptional car, helicopter, locomotive and farm tractor mechanic. He was a member of the Winged Bowman Archery Club and a Maryland state archery champion. He studied math at Towson and served in the Army as a crew chief gunner in Vietnam with the 282nd Assault Helicopter Co. (AHC) Black Cats from 1966-68, maintaining a Huey UH-1D and saving many during medevac and extraction missions. After the war, he worked for Lockheed Aircraft on the C-5 Galaxy, graduated with straight A's with an accounting degree and worked for Norfolk Southern and Amtrak Railroads for 37 years starting as a machinist and rising to Road Foreman of Engines and General Diesel Supervisor. After retirement, he volunteered on medical mission trips to India, Cambodia, Africa, Ukraine, and Mexico.
Al is survived by: his bride Beverly; daughters Kim Sellards (James) of Sacramento, CA and Karen Ameen (David) of Elkton, MD; son Konan (Heather) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren Madeline, Ryder, Austin, Kylie, Ethan, Konan, Caedmon, Joel; brother Mark of Moneta, VA; extended family Diana, Myrtle, Willard "Sonny", Allen "Butch", Patricia, Anita; and special friends Aria and Kylah Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin "Booker" and Lorene Wood, sister Louise, brother Leroy, and brother-in-law Ernie.
Services are private with interment in Sarasota National Cemetery. Remember him by reading Psalm 91 and sharing the love of Jesus. Please omit flowers. Donations to the 282 AHC, 3719 Grasmere Drive, Carrollton TX 75007 are appreciated.
