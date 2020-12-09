RISING SUN — Alta Lea Eller, age 76, of Rising Sun, MD passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on December 6, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1944 to the late Claude Allen Sharpe and Ruby Sharpe (Taylor).
Alta was a workaholic and held various jobs, which included RMR electric; Elkton Fashions; and Cashier at Acme in Havre de Grace. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and a member of prayer-shawl ministries where she used her expertise in crocheting. Alta enjoyed collection dolls, sewing and walking for exercise. She will always be remembered for “that smile” when greeting.
Alta is survived by her husband of 57 years, Barty Eller of Rising Sun, MD; son, Steve Eller of Rising Sun, MD; granddaughters, Jadie and Carly of Rising Sun, MD; sister, Norma Duffy of North Carolina; Janet Dancy of North Carolina; and brother, Joe Allen Sharpe of Alabama. In addition to her parents, Alta is proceeded in death by her brother, James Dean Sharpe of York, PA.
Services for Alta Lea Eller will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “The Amedisys Foundation” or “Pleasant View Baptist Church” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
