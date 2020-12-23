HAVRE DE GRACE — Alma Jean Weir," Jean", age 86, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born in Fleetwood, NC on August 18, 1934 to the late Claude and Fannie (Goodman) Haire.
Jean retired in 1989 after 35 years of service with the Federal Government. She was a secretary for NARFE and former Board Director at APG Bank. She also served many roles at Young at Heart in Havre De Grace. Jean frequently enjoyed playing cards with her group of friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the beach. Jean took great joy in going on yearly trips to Cancun with her companion, John which was their favorite spot. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Jeryl McCardell and her husband, Greg; three grandchildren: Rick McCardell, Jeff McCardell, and Aaron McCardell and his wife, Annie; six great grandchildren: Kelsey, Austin, Ryan, Rylee, Claire, and Ruby McCardell; and great-great grandchild, Wesley McCardell.
Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Laura Louise Morgan and her companion of 36 years, John Gallagher.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 7:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 6:00PM. Burial will be held privately at Brookview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Susan G. Komen" for breast cancer research and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
