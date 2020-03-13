CONOWINGO — Allen Rowe Sadler, Sr., 78 of Conowingo, MD, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.
Born in Perryville, MD, on August 8, 1941, he was the son of the late James and Mabel (Werner) Sadler.
He worked as a welder for Wiley Manufacturing, Perdue Farms.
Allen enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, crabbing and was a great cook. He also enjoyed tinkering in his shed and on his tractors.
Survivors include his wife: Linda L. Sadler; 5 daughters: Vicki Brock of FL, Marsha Hamilton of Rising Sun, MD, Shelby Wadsworth of Rising Sun, MD, Candace Sadler of Rising Sun, MD and Roxann Raine of Newark, DE; 5 sons: Allen R Sadler, Jr of Inman, SC, Scott Sadler of DE, David Sadler of Rising Sun, MD, Eric Sadler of Rising Sun, MD and Nathan Davis of Conowingo, MD; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife: Barbara Fern Sadler; and a daughter: Ramonia King.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
Interment will be follow services in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.