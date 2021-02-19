CONOWINGO, MD — Allen "Punny" Garrett Williams, age 84, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021. He was born in Lick Creek, KY on August 29, 1936 to the late Herbert Williams and Zetta (Fields) Williams.
Punny worked for Hinkle and McCoy, Asplundh, and Bobby Nitz Tree Services for sixty-one years, retiring as a tree surgeon at the age of eighty-two. He would always bring animals home that he found, while cutting trees down at work. Punny and his family would rehabilitate the animals and release them back outside. He was a very spiritual man, who taught his children to have a relationship with God. Punny would listen to Arnold Murray with Sheppard's Chapel on TV and enjoyed reading the bible.
He traveled all over the world to see his children, whom served in the military, including Alaska and Germany. Punny designed a military memorial for his family on his fireplace. He was very proud of everyone in his family, who had served in the military. Although, Punny was not enlisted in the military, he wore a uniform at heart.
Punny enjoyed gardening and cutting the grass, keeping his yard well kept and maintained. He had a deep love for his wife, Betty who he shared sixty-five years of marriage with. Punny's greatest joy in life was being with his family, especially his grandchildren during the holiday seasons. He loved hearing the sound of his grandkids playing.
Punny is survived by his wife, Betty Williams; sons: Fred Allen Williams, Gary Eugene Williams, Terry Lee Williams, and David Wayne Williams; daughters, Vikie Williams Triplett, Diann Williams, and Patty Jo Kitts; twenty grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Deborah Roberts; brothers, Roger Williams and Rodney Williams; nephews, Ronald Estep and Dennis Younce; and nieces, Glenda Elliot and Sharon Martinez.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
