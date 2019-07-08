Aline Desmarais Carrion, 92, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019.
Aline was born on March 30, 1927 in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Albert Desmarais and Evelyn Constantino. She graduated from University of Maryland in 1948. She married Robert Carrion in June, 1949 in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts. The couple bought their farm in Earleville, MD in 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is is survived by her four sons: Bob, Rick, Randy, Ron; and her two daughters: Pat C. Klara and Pam C. Vogel. Aline was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and loved each and every one.
In years past, she substitute taught in Cecil County, and then volunteered many hours in Cecilton Elementary School helping children learn to read. Aline loved to work in her flower garden, sew, talk politics, and read many "interesting articles". She also loved to travel and wander for hours in art museums. She was a connoisseur of fried oysters and made it her mission to find the best fried oysters in Maryland.
Aline assisted her son Randy in running the family farm where the deer ate only her share of the soybeans. For the past four years, Aline resided with her daughter, Pat, where she spent many afternoons reading and bird watching on the deck.
A private memorial service will be held in the fall on the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cecilton Elementary Media Department, P.O. Box 27, Cecilton, MD 21913.
She was a wonderful subitute teacher. Who always took time to listen. She always went out of her way to help her students. I will always remember her smile
