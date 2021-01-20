ELKTON — Alicia Ann Melchor, 33 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Born in Newark, DE, on November 14, 1987, she was the daughter of the Rey and Catherine (Christensen) Melchor.
She was a Receptionist at the Motel 6, Elkton, MD.
Survived by her children: Terron, Janessa, Jayden and Jaylen; parents: Rey Melchor of PA and Catherine Melchor of Elkton, MD; siblings: Erica Baeza and Anthony Melchor of Elkton, MD.
Alicia was preceded in death by her brother: Rey B. Melchor; and maternal grandmother: Diana Christensen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD with visitation beginning at 9:30 am.
Interment will follow services in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all Covid Restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
