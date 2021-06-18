NORTH EAST — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Alice O’Connor Reynolds of North East at the age of 80. Alice passed away on June 16, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard, three children, Joan (Al), Donna (Mike) Brian (Christine), 5 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Mary O’Connor and her brothers Bob and Rick O’Connor.
Alice was a devoted paraprofessional who retired from Cecil County Public School System after 34 years. She and her husband, Richard spent their time enjoying their family, going to yard sales and in their younger years traveling the country. Alice loved Elvis, Nascar, all things Disney and above all, spending time with her family- especially watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.
A private Celebration of Life for Alice will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North East Little League in care of Crouch Funeral Home, PA, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.